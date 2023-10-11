Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

