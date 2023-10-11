Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 809,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 142,895 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 216,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

