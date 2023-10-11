Citigroup Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $156.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,506. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

