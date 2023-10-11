Citigroup Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 196,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,607. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $45,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

