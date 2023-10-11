Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 257.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,251 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE:C traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,282,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

