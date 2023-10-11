Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
JVA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
