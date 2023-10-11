Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.