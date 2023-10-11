Cohen Lawrence B Sells 211 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 74.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 9.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $209.96 and a 52 week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

