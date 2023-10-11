Cohen Lawrence B Sells 366 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.85. The stock had a trading volume of 186,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,124. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

