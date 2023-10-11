Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,013,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.