Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537,887. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.