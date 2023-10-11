Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 756,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,574,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.