Comparing ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Group Worldwide has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group Worldwide and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group Worldwide N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARC Group Worldwide and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Rebel has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6,975.47%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than ARC Group Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ARC Group Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Group Worldwide and American Rebel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Rebel $8.45 million 0.04 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

ARC Group Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Rebel.

Summary

American Rebel beats ARC Group Worldwide on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Group Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.