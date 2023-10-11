Comparing First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) and Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) and Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF 0 14 0 0 2.52 Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF 0 2 3 1 2.70

Risk & Volatility

Given Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is more favorable than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF N/A N/A N/A Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF beats First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

