Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.49 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

