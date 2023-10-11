Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.49 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
