ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 392,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 539.5% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 586.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

