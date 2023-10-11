Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 323,622 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,622 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 3.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of JD.com worth $141,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $10,440,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of JD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,155. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

