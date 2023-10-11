Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 69,211 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1,643.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 77,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.59. 222,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

