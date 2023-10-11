Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 88,779 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after buying an additional 749,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

