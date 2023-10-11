Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 99,508 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,424,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

PM traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. 890,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

