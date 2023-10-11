Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,227 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.27% of PagSeguro Digital worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

PAGS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 967,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.