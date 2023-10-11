Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 2,194,015 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194,015 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 3.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 2.38% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $129,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,804. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

