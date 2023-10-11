Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 651,428 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,428 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises approximately 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 2.03% of Valaris worth $96,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 117,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Valaris by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 125,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter.

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.