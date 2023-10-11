Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 8,718 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Five9 worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,588,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 205,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

