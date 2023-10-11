Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441,317 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of New Relic worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. 300,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Relic

New Relic Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.