Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,021 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

PANW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,258. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $261.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.