Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,060,968. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

