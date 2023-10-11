Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 244.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,163 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.34. The company had a trading volume of 265,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,864. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

