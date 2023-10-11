Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $110.14 Million Stock Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,034 shares during the quarter. Sendas Distribuidora accounts for 3.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 2.83% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $110,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,119,000 after buying an additional 3,190,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229,505 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $2,544,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 95,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

