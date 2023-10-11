Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $18.90 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.04. The company had a trading volume of 136,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,556. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

