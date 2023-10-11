Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $33.84 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 282.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.14. 406,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

