Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $48.20 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,169 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSM traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

