Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $54.53 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 668.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $54,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 2,556,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050,422. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

