Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $64.07 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,607 shares during the period. PDD accounts for approximately 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PDD worth $64,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PDD by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,253,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. 4,103,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,593. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $111.68.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

