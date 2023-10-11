Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $68.93 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,314 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Ryanair worth $68,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 25.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,498. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

