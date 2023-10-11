Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $69.28 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,360 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Spotify Technology worth $69,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.12. 505,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,528. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.