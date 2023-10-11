Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $8.72 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $4,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,590. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

