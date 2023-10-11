Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,586 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 3,674,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,872,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

