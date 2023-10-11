Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $81.89 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,013,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,891,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. 489,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,895. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

