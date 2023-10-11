Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 183,603 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.32. The company had a trading volume of 999,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

