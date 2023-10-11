Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 36,945 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,945 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $6,911,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. 738,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

