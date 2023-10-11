Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 59,498 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.21% of Match Group worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. 1,603,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

