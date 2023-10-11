Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 69,225 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 563,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

