Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.16. The stock had a trading volume of 188,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

