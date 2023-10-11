Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 178.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 261,491 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Expedia Group worth $44,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 356,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.