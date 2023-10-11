Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,462 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 1,196,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

