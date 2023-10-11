Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 325,683 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $78,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its position in HDFC Bank by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 257,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64,826 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,596,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,510 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 60.9% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 533,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. 739,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.