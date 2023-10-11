Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,063. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.89. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.