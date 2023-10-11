Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,195 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

INFY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,909. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

