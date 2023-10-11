Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,851,796 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851,796 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TME traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 3,892,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.