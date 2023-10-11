Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 38,657 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,657 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.07% of Centene worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Centene by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. 547,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,642. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

